This NFL Player Shared A Heartbreaking Post After His Stillborn Son's Death

Sarah Van Cleve
A first touchdown scored on a new team can be an emotional moment for any football player, so at first no one knew the real reason that San Francisco 49er Marquise Goodwin fell to his knees in the end zone Sunday.
A few hours after the game, a post on Goodwin's Instagram revealed the true reason for his emotional moment mid-game: he had lost his newborn son just hours before taking the field, as his wife Morgan prematurely delivered a stillborn baby "due to some complications."
"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable," Marquise wrote in the heart-wrenching post.
“We cried. It was a hard thing to take in,” Morgan told People. “This hurts because I was 19 weeks, I was almost halfway there.”
Morgan shared a similar post on her own Instagram page, with both parents sharing photos of the baby's tiny hand.

This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first “W” of the season. He had a wonderful game today. I️ appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us. It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves “why us.” Our faith is strong. I just ask that you let us mourn in peace and ask that you not try and call/blow our phone up. ?? #RIPBabyGoodwin #PretermLabor #PregnancyLoss #StayingStrong

A post shared by Morgan Goodwin (@morganakamomo) on

“I felt joy in holding my baby even though it was a sad moment,” Morgan told People. “I was so amazed. His eyes were still shut at this point, but the hands, the feet. He looked exactly like his daddy.”
The couple are leaning on their faith and one another following their loss. "It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ‘why us’. Our faith is strong," Morgan wrote on Instagram. Marquise also shared a touching post in honor of his wife two days after their son's death.
"You’re looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture. So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart," Marquise wrote.
