Between recording a jazz album, starring on a popular CBS drama, and even lip sync-battling Jason Derulo, Katharine McPhee still makes taking care of her mental health a priority.
The actress is featured on the December cover of Health magazine, where she shared the details of her daily routine, including her workouts and how she handles self-care.
"I'm taking the most care of myself when I have a really strong workout," McPhee said when asked about the healthiest things she does. "And then, when I go to therapy. It's not as consistent as I'd like it to be, but when I make the text appointment, I feel like I'm taking care of myself, and that makes me feel like a responsible human being. And truthfully, an intense workout does so much for me mentally as well. So it kinda goes hand in hand."
While many people use exercise for stress relief or to help their mental health, McPhee makes the important point that working out doesn't replace therapy. Both are equally important parts of her approach to mental health.
In the face of Hollywood's pressures and the constant scrutiny that comes with them, McPhee also takes a stand against negative thoughts and self-talk. When those thoughts do arise, she does her best to cut them off immediately, she said.
"I just won’t say it. Literally, I’ll say to myself, 'Katharine, it’s in your head. Nobody sees that,'" McPhee said. Achieving body confidence has been a process for McPhee, but she said she's happy with where she is today and tries to eliminate any negativity.
"At the end of the day, I really do love my body. [Even] if it’s not in its exact, perfect form, you have to still love it and appreciate it."
