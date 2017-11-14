Call it a horror renaissance.
Following in the clown shoe-shaped footprints of It, '90s classic Are You Afraid of the Dark? is set to get a movie remake. According to ComicBook.com, Gary Dauberman, one of the screenwriters behind It, will write the script.
Unlike the recent Goosebumps remake, Are You Afraid of the Dark? could be more loyal to its source material. However, there aren't any further details about the movie, so there's no way of knowing if it will veer into campy comedy territory. But knowing that Dauberman is onboard is a good sign for anyone who remembers exactly what the late-night Nickelodeon show was all about.
Advertisement
It may not have the Stephen King pedigree, but there's no doubt that Are You Afraid of the Dark? has a legion of loyal fans. If anyone needs a quick refresher, the Canadian show (created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel) involved a secretive group of teens called The Midnight Society gathering around a campfire and sharing spooky stories. Variety adds that the stories often took inspiration from classic fairy tales or urban legends, but always added a modern twist.
Being that the show ran from 1990-96 (and then had a brief revival in 1999), the production value wasn't exactly at American Horror Story levels, but that didn't keep it from earning a cult following, especially with teens who grew up with the show.
Fans will remember that the Mowry twins, Will Friedle, Melissa Joan Hart, and even Ryan Gosling made appearances in the series, so the team behind the remake has plenty of star power to pull from. Without a release date or cast, however, it'll be a while before the film brings jump scares and a heavy dose of nostalgia to '90s kids everywhere.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement