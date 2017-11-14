This iPhone Case Makes Marriage Proposals Way Easier

It's no secret that there are a million ways to propose. You could bake a ring into a layer cake or put it on your dog's collar and have Fido deliver the diamond. You could even book a skydiving lesson and propose mid-air — assuming your hands are steady enough not to send the ring plunging 20,000 feet.
It's true that a clever, surprising proposal used to take some degree of ingenuity, but now? Well, the only thing you need is this new, engagement-friendly iPhone case.
If you've seen your share of engagement selfies (and, in today's Instagram-obsessed world, you have), you know that a pic of the life event is posted seemingly immediately after the ring slides onto the proposee's finger. But for some people that photo op doesn't come soon enough. Enter RokShok's new creation: an iPhone case that hides the ring until you're ready to hit record on the happy memory.
Advertisement
It's a two-in-one deal: You get to surprise the person you're proposing to by having a ring pop out of a seemingly innocuous iPhone case, and then you get to preserve said surprised face for all eternity with your phone. The video below shows how the whole situation would go down.
Now, it's up to you to decide what's romantic or not, but not everyone in the YouTube comments are thrilled with this new case.
"This takes all the romance out of proposals," a commenter wrote. "If u really want to capture your partner's reaction. Just hire a professional photographer to do it for u and remember to be romantic and focus on your partner and the love that u two share and not on ur phone."
Not a bad point, to be sure. Of course, the best proposal is the one that fits you and your partner. If they're allergic to all kinds of selfies, well, maybe that skydiving idea should be plan A.
Advertisement