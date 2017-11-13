That Aladdin was a fantastical imagining of a land far away from the United States, but conjured by a bunch of white dudes was the first sign of trouble. In 2017, we seem to all be in agreement that letting people of color tell their own stories is always the best way to create diverse narratives. But in 1992, Ron Clements and John Muskers created Agrabah, a fictional land that was a smorgasbord of stereotypes. There is no consistency among the choppy accents of the people that are portrayed as thrilling but barbaric. Scenes that show what is supposed to be Arabic script is just gibberish. Villains are notably darker that Princess Jasmine, Aladdin, and other characters that audiences were supposed to resonate with. The “good characters” were set apart with American accents and white physical features, including lighter skin.