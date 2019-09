Ready to feel old? Disney’s Aladdin came out 25 years ago. I know, your first experience with a magic carpet ride probably feels really fresh in your mind. If you’re like me,was the first animated character to inspire #bodygoals and #wcw feels before we knew what either of those things were. As a Black girl, Aladdin was also special because it was the first Disney film that shifted away from the pasty whiteness that defined the rest of its princess lineup. And this was intentional. When it was released, Aladdin was specifically marketed to Black and Latino audiences , and the strategy seemed to work. Cinderella may have been my favorite Disney princess story, but Jasmine was who I wanted to be. My peers felt the same. But just because Aladdin resonated so well with little girls of color,Far from it; the thing we cannot forget about the film is that it was pretty racist.