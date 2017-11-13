Aly Raisman Explains The Confusion Experienced By Victims Of Childhood Sexual Abuse

"He would always bring me, you know, desserts or gifts. He would buy me little things. So I really thought he was a nice person. I really thought he was looking out for me​," Raisman explained — and that's part of why she feels compelled to speak out. "I want people to know that just because someone is nice to you, and just because everyone is saying they are the best person, it does not make it OK for them to ever make you uncomfortable, ever," she continued.