Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused By A USA Gymnastics Team Doctor

In a teaser clip for a new interview with 60 Minutes, airing Sunday, November 12, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman came forward with sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the same gymnastics team doctor whom fellow Fierce Five gymnast McKayla Maroney has named in allegations of abuse.
Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, has been critical of USA Gymnastics for failing to acknowledge survivors who've come forward with allegations in the past, but CBS reports this will be the first time she is publicly claiming that she personally experienced abuse.
In a teaser for the interview, Raisman, who says that she was first treated by Nassar at age 15, hits back at those who question why survivors didn't speak up against Nassar sooner. "Why are we looking at, 'Why didn't the girls speak up?' Why not look at, 'What about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?'" she says to interviewer Jon Lapook.
Nassar is currently in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, but is not serving time for sexual assault — despite being accused of abuse by more than 140 girls and women.
"I am angry," Raisman says during the clip. "I'm really upset, because it's been — I care a lot, you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just — I can't — every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think — I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."
The specifics of Raisman's allegations have not yet been reported, but in a statement to CBS, USA Gymnastics said that it recently adopted a policy that requires "mandatory reporting" of suspicions of sexual abuse.
"USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed," the statement said. "We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe." The rest of the interview, with Raisman's specific allegations, will air on Sunday at 7 p.m EST/PST.
