Why Can't Eminem's New Collab With Beyoncé Be Just A Beyoncé Song?

Did you ever think there would be a day #blessed enough to give us new Taylor Swift, new Carly Rae Jepsen, and new Beyoncé? Technically, it's Beyoncé and Eminem, but it's still happening, and if you listen selectively, you can pretend it's Bey dropping a brand new track. In fact, that's exactly what a lot of fans are doing, begging the question: why couldn't Beyoncé have just come out with a new song herself?
Just give it a listen, and you'll admit that she steals the show within the first ten seconds. Here's her part:
"I walk on water
But I ain't no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes (fuck)"
While it crops back up again throughout the song, it's over way too soon. People on Twitter are being a tad more blunt about their disappointment:
*trying to enjoy Beyoncé in peace*— Martin Luther Kween (@YoungBossquiat) November 10, 2017
*enter Eminem’s voice* pic.twitter.com/sR8KTvM7PI
*trying to enjoy Beyoncé in peace*
*enter Eminem’s voice*
when Beyoncé's singing turns to Eminem's part pic.twitter.com/YDQef36BmZ— reggie (@1942bs) November 10, 2017
"when Beyoncé’s singing turns to Eminem’s part"
"Beyonce sounds incredible."
Idk who this Eminem guy is but he's about to blow up cause of Beyonce— Adrian Stresow (@AdrianStresow) November 10, 2017
"Idk who this Eminem guy is but he’s about to blow up cause of Beyonce"
This isn't to say the song is bad! It's a vulnerable and honest track about expectations and being an artist, especially in relation to fans.
"Always in search of the verse that I haven't spit yet/Will this step just be another misstep/To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect I've garnered?" Eminem says in the song. "The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless/And it always feels like I'm hitting the mark/’Til I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart/Like, 'this shit is garbage.'"
While people definitely think it could use more Beyoncé, they concede that the song is still powerful:
I'm ready to sacrifice my sleep to see Eminem perform Walk on Water with Beyonce at EMAs.— MATHƎRS (@LinesofEminem) November 10, 2017
"I'm ready to sacrifice my sleep to see Eminem perform Walk on Water with Beyonce at EMAs."
This eminem and Beyonce got me like pic.twitter.com/huQ4uQAHCK— Jack Maier (@jackmaier15) November 10, 2017
"This eminem and Beyonce got me like"
Listen to the full track below:
