You Can Now Work Up A Sweat To A Taylor Swift-Themed Workout

Sarah Van Cleve
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift's long-awaited album "Reputation" is finally here, and it has already shot straight to the top of the iTunes charts. Swift's upbeat pop tracks aren't only great for a night out with your squad — they're also perfect for hitting the gym.
Reebok has put together a workout dedicated to the themes of "Reputation," working with NYC-based trainer and Equinox instructor Kendall Janicola. Even if you're not a huge fan of Swift, you can still have fun and get your sweat on with these strengthening moves, set to your favorite workout playlist.
Beware: This workout isn't for the faint of heart, especially if you plan to do it for the duration of the whole album. It's packed with conditioning moves that you'll repeat every time Swift sings about something specific. Doing high knees every time she sings about an ex sounds like a killer way to get some seriously strong legs — with Swift's lyrics, would you ever be able to get to the other moves?
"Conditioning movements keep you in shape by training your heart and lungs to supply enough oxygen to your body," Janicola said in a statement to Refinery29. These moves will raise your heart rate rapidly and help to build muscle, she said.
Read on to see all the moves, how to do them, and when they should be done during the album, courtesy of Reebok. Try out this "Reputation" workout at the gym or at home — but only if you're ready for it.
1 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time an ex-boyfriend is mentioned do 10 high knees.

High Knees: Start by running in place bringing your knees up close to your chest, one at a time. Try to move as fast as possible.
2 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time she references "playing games" or being fake do three jump squats.

Jump Squats: Start with your feet right under your hips. Keeping your chest up, drop into a squat and then jump up as high as you can. Lower right back down into your squat as you come down. Make sure your hips break parallel!
3 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time she talks about dreams or fantasies do five mountain climbers.

Mountain Climbers: From your high plank position, run each leg toward your chest. The key to getting the most out of mountain climbers is to keep your hips down and shoulders stacked right over your wrists.
4 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time you hear her sing the word "love" or "baby" do three burpees.

Burpees: Bend over placing your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump both feet back while dropping your chest to the ground. Then, jump both feet back up towards your hands, explosively jumping up with your hands overhead, fully extending your hips.
5 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time her reputation is mentioned do three skaters.

Skaters: Jump sideways to your left, landing on your left foot. Bring your right leg behind your ankle, keeping it off the ground. Reach your right hand toward your left foot and stay low. Reverse this movement to your right and repeat.
6 of 6
Gif courtesy of Reebok.
Every time she talks instead of sings do tuck jumps until she stops.

Tuck Jumps: Stand with both feet together. Jump up as high as possible bringing your knees up by your chest. Make sure to land with your knees bent so you're ready for the next jump!
