You Can Now Work Up A Sweat To A Taylor Swift-Themed Workout

Taylor Swift's long-awaited album "Reputation" is finally here, and it has already shot straight to the top of the iTunes charts. Swift's upbeat pop tracks aren't only great for a night out with your squad — they're also perfect for hitting the gym.
Reebok has put together a workout dedicated to the themes of "Reputation," working with NYC-based trainer and Equinox instructor Kendall Janicola. Even if you're not a huge fan of Swift, you can still have fun and get your sweat on with these strengthening moves, set to your favourite workout playlist.
Beware: This workout isn't for the faint of heart, especially if you plan to do it for the duration of the whole album. It's packed with conditioning moves that you'll repeat every time Swift sings about something specific. Doing high knees every time she sings about an ex sounds like a killer way to get some seriously strong legs — with Swift's lyrics, would you ever be able to get to the other moves?
"Conditioning movements keep you in shape by training your heart and lungs to supply enough oxygen to your body," Janicola said in a statement to Refinery29. These moves will raise your heart rate rapidly and help to build muscle, she said.
Read on to see all the moves, how to do them, and when they should be done during the album, courtesy of Reebok. Try out this "Reputation" workout at the gym or at home — but only if you're ready for it.