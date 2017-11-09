Here's Everything We Want From Tiffany's New Home Line

By now, you've likely heard about some of the more luxurious takes on everyday objects from Tiffany's new home collection, including a $9,000 paperweight made to look like a ball of yarn and a $575 sterling-silver cup that resembles the paper cups customers get in the store. Chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff took a risk, aiming for the line to "possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany" — and everyone's talking about it.
But aside from those artistic, decorative objects — which have become a bit of a calling card for the collection — there are also glassware, dishes, gifts, and more. And now, you can shop it all in person at Tiffany's new home-and-accessories floor, part of its Fifth Avenue flagship. (Afterwards, don't forget to stop at its new café, which basically made all of our Breakfast at Tiffany's dreams come true — hopefully it won't become too much of a tourist magnet.)
"Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience," Krakoff said in a statement. "The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany."
Check out some of our favorite pieces, ahead.