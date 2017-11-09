Story from Home

Here's Everything We Want From Tiffany's New Home Line

Natalie Gontcharova
By now, you've likely heard about some of the more luxurious takes on everyday objects from Tiffany's new home collection, including a $9,000 paperweight made to look like a ball of yarn and a $575 sterling-silver cup that resembles the paper cups customers get in the store. Chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff took a risk, aiming for the line to "possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany" — and everyone's talking about it.
But aside from those artistic, decorative objects — which have become a bit of a calling card for the collection — there are also glassware, dishes, gifts, and more. And now, you can shop it all in person at Tiffany's new home-and-accessories floor, part of its Fifth Avenue flagship. (Afterwards, don't forget to stop at its new café, which basically made all of our Breakfast at Tiffany's dreams come true — hopefully it won't become too much of a tourist magnet.)
"Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience," Krakoff said in a statement. "The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany."
