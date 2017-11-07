If you have been wondering what to get the fanciest person on your holiday shopping list, Tiffany has you covered: The luxury brand is expanding its offerings with the Everyday Objects collection, the brainchild of its recently-installed chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, a three-time CFDA Award winner best known as the designer who helped turn things around at Coach.
The capsule collection is made up of luxurious takes on things that people use all the time, like a $9,000 paperweight made to look like a ball of yarn or a $575 sterling silver cup modeled after the paper cups that customers use when they're shopping in-store. While some people have pointed out that Tiffany's works of art amount to very attractive everyday items at ridiculous price points, the company's goal was to create pieces that “possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany."
Advertisement
As Krakoff said in a statement, “What makes the collection unique is that it incorporates the best quality, craftsmanship and design with a level of functionality that allows you to use these things every day."
Back in March, he gave a similar response to WWD when asked about his creative vision for the brand: “I don’t think people realize it — we are making real things with a wholehearted, artisanal, hand-wrought quality... It’s not about the old story of quality and craftsmanship. It’s really craftsmanship and artisanship to bring about modern design. Quality really has to be fused with a modern eye, which is what Tiffany really stood for, for years.”
It's worth noting that Krakoff is the first designer in company's 180-year history to join its executive team. As New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman pointed out earlier this year, this gives him "more power than any creative figure has had at Tiffany." Based on what he was able to achieve at Coach, we are excited to see how he continues to reinvent the little blue box. Is it a creative risk to launch an over-the-top home and accessories line in the current economic climate? Absolutely. But it's a bold choice that has people talking, which is certainly a good thing.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement