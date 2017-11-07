The capsule collection is made up of luxurious takes on things that people use all the time, like a $9,000 paperweight made to look like a ball of yarn or a $575 sterling silver cup modeled after the paper cups that customers use when they're shopping in-store. While some people have pointed out that Tiffany's works of art amount to very attractive everyday items at ridiculous price points, the company's goal was to create pieces that “possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany."