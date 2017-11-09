"I make YouTube videos to RAISE GCSE STANDARDS. I'm on the student parliament to RAISE SCHOOL STANDARDS. I am a feminist to RAISE SOCIETAL STANDARDS and yet here I am at home being denied an education," she continued. "Among the people being sent home was a girl who is aiming to go to OXFORD. This is from a school that failed its Ofsted and is considered badly by the surrounding area. I've tried so hard to defend my school and the people in it but today I realised that I mean NOTHING to them."