At some point in your life, you've probably come to realize just how much your mom has done for you — and how awful you might have been to her, comparatively. Maybe you learned about how grueling giving birth can be and regretted not being nicer to your mom, or you realized that you went through a phase where you were unbearable and your mom had the patience of a saint.
Either way, Twitter user @ameliaholjencin hit the nail on the head for a lot of us when she tweeted on Tuesday, "Do you ever just realize that your mom is a living breathing angel and feel really bad for being mean to her when you were 15?"
As it turns out, many of us have come to that realization — Amelia's tweet has gone viral, with more than 78,000 retweets and more than 257,000 likes at the time of writing.
Do u ever just realize that your mom is a living breathing angel and feel really bad for being mean to her when you were 15— Amelia (@AmeliaHoljencin) November 8, 2017
After she posted her tweet, hundreds of people replied, and some had even reached out to their moms to apologize for being teenage brats.
I recently apologized to my mother for this and she was of course ridiculously receptive and understanding. It was incredibly healing 10/10 would recommend https://t.co/mFxTU4O8HQ— cold potato patience (@payshhh) November 9, 2017
I sent my mom this and she immediately responded ?? pic.twitter.com/cizCrRhePg— Sierra (@sierra_wind) November 9, 2017
Honestly me even if I accidentally raise my voice I want to cry for her— Ariane (@ariaacruz) November 9, 2017
The tweet even drew responses from moms who were on the receiving end of teenage angst.
I am a mom of 13 and 15 year old. Can you contact my children? #justsaying— senora profesora (@sraruggs) November 9, 2017
Whether or not you were a brat when you were a teenager, however, your mom has likely done a lot of things for you that you don't even realize. And no matter how close you may be, if you haven't called her today, this might inspire you to pick up the phone.
