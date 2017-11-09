2018 is already looking better than 2017, because all the Harry Potter movies are coming to HBO. Starting January 1, for the first time, all eight films, based on the acclaimed series by J.K. Rowling, will be available on one network, joining Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. The best part about this news? No commercials.
Yes, the many of us who got our Harry Potter fix when the films aired on channels like Freeform had to pay the price of pausing every so often to hear ads. In fact, one Reddit user calculated that for every seven minutes of the movie, there were six minutes of commercials.
"And there are commercials in the bottom right hand corner," they added. "This obviously kills the pacing of the movie and no doubt contributes to loss of viewership. Cable has no one to blame but themselves."
But no more! However, if you're a fan of marathon-style HP madness, don't fret. Starting 9 a.m. EST on New Year's Day, HBO will air all the films back-to-back, followed by one a night until the 10th on HBO Family, including Fantastic Beasts.
"We are delighted to welcome the Harry Potter films to our catalogue of award-winning original programming and crowd-pleasing theatrical films," Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and President, Film Programming Bruce Grivetti said in a statement. "HBO has a long-standing reputation as the home of the best classic and recently released Hollywood movies, and having the Harry Potter franchise furthers our objective to bring quality entertainment to our subscribers across all of our platforms."
Now, that New Years countdown will be even more exciting.
