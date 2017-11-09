Pink Brought Her Daughter To The CMA Awards & They're The Best Couple On The Red Carpet

Pink went to the Country Music Awards to support her hit single with Kenny Chesney, "Setting the World on Fire," which was nominated for Musical Event of the Year, and to perform. But she stole the show before it even started.
Pink brought her daughter Willow as her date, and the duo stole the whole red carpet. They seemed to strike a white swan/black swan duality in white and navy blue gowns that mirrored each other in opposite colors. Willow had a Renaissance Fair flare with her sparkling headpiece, with ribbons flowing down the side.
Pink and Willow made it on camera during the opening monologue, having already made their first wardrobe change, when host Brad Paisley called them out from the stage, making Pink laugh and Willow squirm in her lap. Paisley identified her as "Pank," as in rhymes with Hank, and followed up co-host Carrie Underwood singing the chorus to "Get the Party Started" with Hank Williams, Jr.'s NFL theme song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight." That's a mash up the world probably didn't need.
It's not Willow's first awards show appearance this year. At the VMAs in August, Pink told a story about Willow that wowed everyone. Pink said she had to explain that there are different types of beautiful to Willow, who had told her mom she was "the ugliest girl I know." So at the CMAs, Willow got to wear the big princess dress for awhile, and then change into her normal clothes — and be a couple of different types of girl, all of which are beautiful.
As for Paisley's comparison of Pink to country outlaw Hank Williams Jr., other than their different politics it holds up — if there is an outlaw in pop music, it is most definitely Pink.
