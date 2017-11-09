When Detective Hercule Poirot boards the Orient Express from Istanbul to London, he's at the tail-end of his vacation. Can't a detective just get a crime-free week for a change? Alas, work never ceases for Poirot, the central mystery-solver of the Agatha Christie novel Murder on the Orient Express. One of the passengers on the train, Edward Ratchett, turns up dead — and someone on board is to blame. But who?
You'll find the answer this Friday, when a new film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters. There are a lot of potential suspects to keep track of. Like, 13 suspects. What would compel someone on the train to murder Ratchett? And why are there so many passengers on a train that's typically empty this time of year? Poirot has a feeling there's something he's missing.
Here's a spoiler-free rundown of Poirot's fellow passengers, one of whom is definitely guilty of murder.
