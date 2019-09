It's 2017 & Paris Hilton Just Announced A New Album

In July, Paris Hilton released a new single called "Summer Reign ." Shortly after, she told Refinery29 in an interview , "I'd been writing these songs for the past year, and I thought 'Summer Reign' was the perfect title for it. We're doing a lot of versions — a tropical version, a house version, a dance version. A lot of my friends are remixing it. I love the words; they're really powerful. They speak about love, and summer, and my summer, and I've just never been in a better place in my life. I'm just really happy and this is a really happy, uplifting club anthem." Based on what the DJ recently told Time, we're in store for even more upbeat songs in the near future. This "whole new sound" from Paris Hilton might just be the perfect way to bring the most fun parts of the early 200os into today, while thankfully leaving the plumber's cracks, Ed Hardy and terrible Von Dutch hats behind.