It's 2017 & Paris Hilton Just Announced A New Album

We are extraordinarily thankful that some things have changed in the past ten years. For instance, if it was still cool to wear ultra low-rise jeans and Von Dutch hats, we don’t think we would be able to function on a day-to-day basis — those pants were just so uncomfortable. However, there are also a handful of relics from that era that we wouldn’t mind having a comeback, if only for our amusement. Paris Hilton, the princess of the early 2000s, hears that, and she is bestowing us with the gift of a new album.
In a recent interview with Time, Hilton revealed plans for her new project, and the news has made it hard to remember what year it is. It's been 11 years since the socialite released her first album Paris, which featured the forever beloved song "Stars Are Blind." Though the promise of another new album makes it feel like we're returning to the simpler times of the early aughts, Paris Hilton told Time that her forthcoming music will be totally different from that of Paris. She calls the album she's recording now a "whole new sound." Time reports that this "whole new sound" will be a mix of styles including deep house, techno-pop, and electro pop, and that it has been influenced by artists like Katy Perry, DJ Chuckie, Michael Jackson, and Madonna.
In July, Paris Hilton released a new single called "Summer Reign." Shortly after, she told Refinery29 in an interview, "I'd been writing these songs for the past year, and I thought 'Summer Reign' was the perfect title for it. We're doing a lot of versions — a tropical version, a house version, a dance version. A lot of my friends are remixing it. I love the words; they're really powerful. They speak about love, and summer, and my summer, and I've just never been in a better place in my life. I'm just really happy and this is a really happy, uplifting club anthem." Based on what the DJ recently told Time, we're in store for even more upbeat songs in the near future. This "whole new sound" from Paris Hilton might just be the perfect way to bring the most fun parts of the early 200os into today, while thankfully leaving the plumber's cracks, Ed Hardy and terrible Von Dutch hats behind.
