"Upon contacting Mr. Cutkosky, Police Officers smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana," Burbank Police Department spokesperson Derek Green told Refinery29 in a statement. "Mr. Cutkosky told the officers he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening. The Police Officers conducted a DUI investigation which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Cutkosky on suspicion of DUI, Drugs. Mr. Cutkosky submitted a chemical blood test, so the results are not yet known."