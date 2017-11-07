Shameless actor Ethan Cutkosky was arrested last week for a suspected DUI, the Burbank Police Department confirms to Refinery29. The 18-year-old, who is best known for his role as Carl Gallagher, was stopped near Olive Ave. and Lamer St. by Burbank Police just after 10:30 p.m. on November 2 for unsafe speed, an unsafe turning movement and lane straddling.
"Upon contacting Mr. Cutkosky, Police Officers smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana," Burbank Police Department spokesperson Derek Green told Refinery29 in a statement. "Mr. Cutkosky told the officers he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening. The Police Officers conducted a DUI investigation which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Cutkosky on suspicion of DUI, Drugs. Mr. Cutkosky submitted a chemical blood test, so the results are not yet known."
Advertisement
Cutkosky was booked into Burbank City Jail but was released a few hours later on a citation. He is due in court on November 29.
Cutkosky was active on Twitter as recently as November 5, when he retweeted a promo for Sunday night's season 8 premiere of Shameless, which kicked off with the surprise recasting of Liam Gallagher, swapping out twin actors Brandon and Brendan Sims with Christian Isaiah. This new season also comes after star Emmy Rossum's battle for equal pay, which she eventually won.
"Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family! Back to work in May!"
Neither Showtime nor Cutkosky have returned Refinery29's request for comment. We will update the piece if we hear back.
Advertisement