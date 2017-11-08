Refinery29 has obtained a few more details on this strange new dating show. According to a representative for RelationShipped, the show will air only days after episodes are filmed. This will give producers the ability to shape the show as the audience would like to see it.
We won't know the five men who will appear on the show until the premiere, which will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. Audience members will be able to vote for contestants using hashtags. Remember when you had to call a phone number to vote?
The show will film in Los Angeles, much like The Bachelor, and, according to representation for the show, audience will be able to nominate an additional woman to join the show after the initial contestants are announced.
This post was originally published November 7, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.
There's a new dating show in town, and it's very 2017. Buzzfeed will produce a dating series called RelationShipped on Facebook Watch, a new venue for internet channel-surfing (because we need more places to watch reality programming), on November 9th.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will start with five bachelors. The show will winnow it down to just one bachelor with the help of the audience. Viewers will have until 7:00 a.m. to vote on their preferred bachelor for the season. After that, the season will commence with just one bachelor, and the audience will vote on dates and challenges for the contestants. The season will be almost live, with "live look-ins" of the house where contestants live. This is unlike The Bachelor, which shoots almost three months ahead of schedule.
"We wanted to build a format that television audiences are familiar with, a dating format, but from the ground up for digital," Buzzfeed head of development Matthew Henick told THR. "Shooting and releasing it in real time allows the audience to affect the show and get involved in ways they couldn't before."
So, instead of checking the dark places of the internet for Bachelor spoilers, you can spy on the real-time action happening in the house. THR points out this is very much the Big Brother style of reality television.
RelationShipped will air twice a week on Facebook Watch. Facebook Watch is the social media site's newest platform. You can access it by clicking "Watch" on the lefthand column of your Facebook homepage — from there, you will able to search for RelationShipped, as well as the platform's other shows like Strangers (produced by Refinery29) and The Fiona Show, which tells the story of Fiona the hippo.
