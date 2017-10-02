Leaning on her unapologetically out best friend, Cam, after her breakup with Jamie, Isobel is overwhelmed by the possibilities opened by her newfound desire for women. Things only get more confusing when, high on shrooms, she meets Hailey, played by Isabel McNally, at a 5Rhythms dance class. But in the wake of a truly blissed-out first date thanks to a chanting intersectional minister/renter played by Unreal's Shiri Appleby, Isobel's infatuation with Hailey starts to dredge up buried resentments in her bond to Cam, not to mention that whole battle to love fearlessly and un-self-consciously, even when you're not totally clear on your own sexual preferences. And while Hailey plunges into a relationship with Isobel, it's clear she can never trust her commitment to their love or the promise of a shared life. Add Cam's looming move to New York and a disastrous, love-sick interruption from Jamie, and Isobel's story is suddenly pulled in a flurry of dizzying directions — the perfect moment, in short, to remake everything about the person she once thought she was.