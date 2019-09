The Girlfriend Experience is back on Showtime for season 2, and the show is definitely trying something new. Instead of picking up where we left off with Christine Reade (Riley Keough) — the law student moonlighting as an escort in Chicago — who was at the center of season 1, we have changed protagonists and locations. The second season follows not one, but two women connected to the underground sex trade. Things got pretty intense for Christene in the first season, but producers Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz have upped the stakes even higher for the women at the center of their stories. Seimetz is responsible for Bria’s (Carmen Ejogo) story. Sent to New Mexico, Bria is a former escort forced into witness protection to escape an abusive relationship, but she is missing the perks of her former life. Meanwhile, Lodge has developed Anna (Louisa Krause), a GFE provider in Washington, D.C., who has been enlisted to help a Republican super PAC to take down a political donor. The stories don’t appear to intersect and guarantee viewers double the drama. But I would be remiss not to mention that The Girlfriend Experience is still missing the same thing it desperately needed last year: a different perspective.