There is no lack of diversity within the sex industry. Predictably, there are class, race, and gender disparities. So much could/would change about Anna and even Bria (who effortlessly falls into racial ambiguity and could even pass for white) if either of them were Black or trans. Their access to certain clients, income, and opportunities would change. Sex workers, and their clients, come from literally all walks of life and are just as likely to be skilled at web development and SEO as they are at applying eyeliner in the car. If any of the women were fat, older, or even tattooed, The Girlfriend Experience would be a show transformed, and likely for the better. Sex work is all about customers gaining access to bodies that are normally unavailable to them because of a strict set of cultural norms, economic boundaries, and socialization. The Girlfriend Experience has done a great job of examining what happens when these social boundaries are crossed, but only a couple of them.