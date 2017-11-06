This Beloved Ikea Item Will Be On Major Sale For One Day Only

'Tis the season for big sales — and some retailers are rolling them out long before Black Friday. Ikea is joining the pack.
If you're in the market for a bookcase — and, TBH, we could always use an extra one (looks at the stack in her corner that's about to tip over) — mark this Wednesday, November 8, on your calendar.
Why? Because Ikea is having a glorious one-day sale on its beloved Billy Bookcase, the one the company estimates is sold every five seconds somewhere in the world. Launched in 1979, it normally retails for $59 to $79, depending on the color. According to the retailer, it's "the book lover's choice that never goes out of style." According to us, it's just a no-duh staple.
For one day only, certain colors of the Billy Bookcase will be available for just $49, both in Ikea stores and online. The sale is valid on the following colors: white, birch veneer, black/brown, and brown ash veneer.
The sale is in honor of the opening of Ikea's 46th U.S. store in Jacksonville, FL, but we'll take any opportunity to save $$$ as a good one.
Ikea is also hosting a Make Room for Celebration Event this upcoming weekend, from November 11 to 12. It will include all sorts of savings, workshops, and giveaways — including on those famous meatballs.
