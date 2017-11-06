Tess Holliday Shared Sexy Photos For A Powerful Reason

➡️SWIPE THROUGH ➡️ I get comments like this on the daily: ▪️“Ew no one wants to see that” ▪️“Have respect for yourself & children & put clothes on” ▪️”you look classier covered up.” ▪️”keep this in the bedroom & don’t share online.” ? Wait... what? So because I’m a mom, I have to hide my body? Y’all know how babies are made right?? All of a sudden I have kids & my sexuality is stripped from me, at a time when most moms desperately need to feel good about themselves?! Nah, I don’t think so. ?? I’ve said this before & talk about it in depth in my book- fat women deserve to feel sexy, moms deserve to feel desired & wanted, & if we want to dress “slutty” then y’all can deal with it or keep scrolling. I’m not ashamed of my sexuality & my boys understand now at a young age that their mom is a strong, resilient woman that lives life by my rules. My husband is proud of who I am & doesn’t try to silence me because that’s what a good partner does. Now let me go to bed before I get madder. #effyourbeautystandards @effyourbeautystandards #thenotsosubtleartofbeingafatgirl
