Tess Holliday Shared Sexy Photos For A Powerful Reason

In one of the grossest comments, the troll tells Holliday that her body should be left "for her husband," as though she can't post photos of her own body for her own enjoyment. In response, Tess and husband Nick Holliday show us what a healthy relationship actually looks like: "My husband is proud of who I am & doesn’t try to silence me because that’s what a good partner does," Holliday wrote. Her husband even replied to the commenter to remind them that he doesn't own Tess's body, and she can do whatever she pleases. Way to go, Nick.