Tess Holliday Shared Sexy Photos For A Powerful Reason

Sarah Van Cleve
Tess Holliday is an outspoken member of the 67% and fittingly is no stranger to expertly clapping back at body shamers. This time, she's calling out commenters who have tried to police her body and expression of her sexuality.
In her latest Instagram post, Holliday responds to comments from a number of her previous photos that told her to cover up, citing her role as a wife and mother as an excuse to shame her. And she brought receipts, posting screenshots of some of the shaming, as well as posting some general comments that the model says she gets "on the daily."
"All of a sudden I have kids & my sexuality is stripped from me, at a time when most moms desperately need to feel good about themselves?! Nah, I don’t think so," Holliday writes in the post.

➡️SWIPE THROUGH ➡️ I get comments like this on the daily: ▪️“Ew no one wants to see that” ▪️“Have respect for yourself & children & put clothes on” ▪️”you look classier covered up.” ▪️”keep this in the bedroom & don’t share online.” ? Wait... what? So because I’m a mom, I have to hide my body? Y’all know how babies are made right?? All of a sudden I have kids & my sexuality is stripped from me, at a time when most moms desperately need to feel good about themselves?! Nah, I don’t think so. ?? I’ve said this before & talk about it in depth in my book- fat women deserve to feel sexy, moms deserve to feel desired & wanted, & if we want to dress “slutty” then y’all can deal with it or keep scrolling. I’m not ashamed of my sexuality & my boys understand now at a young age that their mom is a strong, resilient woman that lives life by my rules. My husband is proud of who I am & doesn’t try to silence me because that’s what a good partner does. Now let me go to bed before I get madder. #effyourbeautystandards @effyourbeautystandards #thenotsosubtleartofbeingafatgirl

A post shared by Tess Holliday❣️ (@tessholliday) on

In one of the grossest comments, the troll tells Holliday that her body should be left "for her husband," as though she can't post photos of her own body for her own enjoyment. In response, Tess and husband Nick Holliday show us what a healthy relationship actually looks like: "My husband is proud of who I am & doesn’t try to silence me because that’s what a good partner does," Holliday wrote. Her husband even replied to the commenter to remind them that he doesn't own Tess's body, and she can do whatever she pleases. Way to go, Nick.
Some of the other comments, like "I like this classier style. You can still be beautiful covered up," act like they mean well or are being complimentary, but are problematic under the surface. By saying Holliday looks better when she's covered up, the shamers are really saying she shouldn't express her sexuality, and these kinds of comments also play into the frustrating and outdated idea that plus-size bodies need to be covered and hidden away. Holliday rightfully slams these trolls in her post.
"I’ve said this before & talk about it in depth in my book — fat women deserve to feel sexy, moms deserve to feel desired & wanted, & if we want to dress 'slutty' then y’all can deal with it or keep scrolling," she writes.
Holliday looks gorgeous covered up, nude, and every way in between, and she and all women deserve to express their sexuality however they feel. Body shamers be damned.
67% of U.S. women are plus-size. Join as Refinery29 gives these women their own megaphone, doubling down on our commitment as allies, and partnering with them to catapult their powerful conversations into a true historic movement. #WeAreThe67
