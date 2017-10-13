Tess Holliday Has Had Enough Of People Shaming Her For Working Out

People assume I don't work out because I don't feel the need to post it all over the gram, & the reason why? Because it's no ones business what I do with my body. ??‍♀️ It's not my place to tell others to work out either. My mother is partially paralyzed & would love to move her body in the ways I did in my previous post, but unfortunately that's not a reality for her & so many other people. When you start to truly love yourself, you take care of your body the way YOU see fit. Live & let live y'all. Lastly, when I post about working out, then all of a sudden y'all got jokes, everyone is a doctor & trainer. Y'all just can't handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn't deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING & it kills y'all. Worry about your own life?? #FUCKYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS

