Ashley Graham Shut Down People Who Fat-Shamed Her For Working Out

As a model and body positivity activist, Ashley Graham has become an inspiration to many of us. However, she is often subject to an intense double standard when it comes to her own body. While she has been shamed for being plus-size, she's also been criticized for appearing to lose weight — or even for seeming to want to lose weight.
On Sunday, Graham posted a video of herself exercising to her Instagram page, and the backlash from her followers was swift.
In response, she posted an Instagram story that she then screenshot and put up as its own post, writing about the comments she gets whenever she posts about exercising.
"You'll never be skinny, so stop trying," she called out one of the comments.
"Don't workout too hard, you'll get skinny," another read.
"You still need your fat to be a model."
"Why would you want to loose [sic] what made you famous."
And so on.
Graham surely doesn't need to justify her reasons for exercising, but she shut down her body shamers yet again, writing, "Just for the record — I work out to:
• stay healthy
• feel good
• get rid of jet lag
• clear my head
• show big girls we can move like the rest of em
• stay flexible & strong
• have more energy"
Of course, you don't need us to tell you that exercise has multiple benefits that aren't related to weight loss. Plus, it can't be said enough: Graham's reasons for working out are her business and not anyone else's.
"I don't workout to loose [sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in," Graham wrote.
