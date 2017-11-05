Stuff Your Stocking With Booze This Christmas — Literally

The company Party Flasks just put out the gift you will now want to buy for all of your friends: a refillable drink stocking. Yes, it is a festive stocking getting you into the Christmas spirit, by holding your spirits.
Don't let the name of the stocking fool you. To call it "Santa's Flask" is a bit of a misnomer. This leak-proof stocking holds up to 2.25 liters, according to Tasting Table. That is roughly three bottles of wine! Its size makes it perfect for celebrating with friends and family — you can all get into the Christmas spirits together.
Advertisement
If you truly want to get into the full-blown, holiday spirit, might I suggest filling this stocking with mulled wine and another, normal stocking with Christmas cookies? Both would be kept warm by the fire, all ready and perfectly set up for a Christmas movie marathon or holiday party. No need to get up and get refills from the kitchen. Once you start Love Actually, it is nearly impossible to pause it to get more cookies and drinks. Now you won't have to.
If alcohol is not your thing, it could easily hold spiced apple cider or hot cocoa. According to the product description, it is also made from BPA-free, FDA approved food grade plastic which means it is safe to use for all your beverage choices.
If you're looking for something a bit smaller and more portable, Amazon also has a Santa hat flask, though we don't think it would be as comfortable.
Santa's flask is available on Amazon for $19.99 which is perfect because it would keep you just under budget for most secret Santa and white elephant gifts. It would also make you the ultimate winner of gift exchanges because who doesn't want a drink-holding stocking to put by their fireplace?
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement