This Dallas Reporter Is Not Here For Internet Body Shaming — & Clapped Back With Love

On Wednesday, WFAA Channel 8 News traffic reporter Demetria Obilor was the target of body-shaming from a disgruntled viewer on Facebook. Now, Obilor is fighting back and she’s got the internet on her side — because sometimes, love trumps hate.
Earlier this week a woman named Jan Shedd posted a photo of Obilor and criticized her curves, saying she "looks ridiculous" in her dress. The original comment has since been deleted, but not before someone took a screenshot and posted it online. Soon after, the image went viral.
Jan is big mad. Don’t be like Jan. pic.twitter.com/ytAKJHMXBy— Mother of Draggings (@fabfreshandfly) November 3, 2017
After receiving an outpouring of support on social media, Obilor addressed the controversy in a candid video posted on Twitter. “This is the way that I'm built. This is the way I was born. I'm not going anywhere, so if you don't like it, you have your options,” she said in the minute-long video.
Advertisement
The best part? Obilor, who has only been on the job in Dallas for two weeks according to NBC, made it a point to focus on all the love she’s received in light of the hate. “To the people who show love: I love you right back,” she continued.
Addressing the haters, showing love to my ppl ? and thank you @chancetherapper ? pic.twitter.com/ks2cTSuLLe— Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) November 3, 2017
This isn’t the first time Obilor’s had to address hate online. Back in May, while working as a traffic reporter in Las Vegas, Obilor posted the email from a man who made a racist comment about her hair and how it "must smell bad."
"Just sharing because it needs to be exposed since ppl say it doesn't exist," she tweeted. Obilor also received loads of support then as well. Who says the internet is terrible all the time?
The mean-spirited nature of Shedd’s comment struck a chord with everyone from Chance The Rapper to another woman in media, The View co-host, Meghan McCain. Check out some of the internet love Obilor’s received on Twitter below.
Affirming @DemetriaObilor this morning. We are here for you, sis! #WOCAffirmation https://t.co/kr4Y2UjAZq— April (@ReignOfApril) November 5, 2017
Thank you @DemetriaObilor for speaking out against body shaming - it's a sick part of our culture. You're absolutely gorgeous.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 4, 2017
Advertisement