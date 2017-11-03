Vegan and comfort food aren't necessarily two dining concepts we would couple together — especially now that the seasons have changed and we've started to favor cooked-hot dishes over fresh-cold ones. But, that's a short-sighted assumption, because vegan recipes are certainly not exclusively made of leafy greens and raw veggies. There's a whole slew of filling, comfort-food quality recipes around that also happen to be dairy-free and vegetarian. The kinds of dishes that are just begging to be whipped up during the oncoming chilly months. And what's one of our favorite affordable and easy cold-weather food staples of all time? Soup.
Here to prove to us that meat and dairy-free soups can still be hearty winter feasts are three rich recipes from Vanessa Croessmann's aptly-named cookbook, Awesome Vegan Soups. From creamy butternut squash bisques to chunky sweet potato chilis and more, scroll on for your fill of three vegan winners to keep you warm all fall and winter long.