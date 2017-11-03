This New Hershey's Bar Is The Fanciest Yet

Hershey's is releasing its first new flavor in over two decades and it's going all out for the occasion.
After crafting what's arguably the most well-known candy bar on the market with its classic milk chocolate offering, the confectionary giant is adding an unexpected flavor to its lineup with Hershey's Gold.
It's only the brand's fourth bar and its color and release date are perfectly timed for a very special occasion.
According to a statement, Hershey's Gold will be available on December 1, which marks 100 days until the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. The gold color couldn't be more fitting for a chocolate bar made in cooperation with the United States Olympic Committee.
To drive the point home, Hershey's even enlisted two new brand ambassadors: Apolo Ohno, the most decorated American Winter Olympic athlete of all time, and Rico Roman, 2014 Paralympic Winter Games gold medalist.
But what makes it gold? According to Food & Wine, Hershey's uses a proprietary method to caramelize the creme base. So, for chocolate sticklers, there's no actual chocolate in the bar, but the creamy white base gets a major helping of peanuts and pretzel bits, too, making for a salty-sweet combo that'll surely join Hershey's existing flavors (milk, dark, and white creme) at the top of the candy bar pantheon. Even without traditional cocoa, F&W says that even die-hard chocolate fans will enjoy the smooth texture and balanced combination of savory and sweet. And instead of Hershey's usual grid pattern, the bar features a staggered pattern that makes it picture-perfect.
"We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste," Melinda Lewis, senior director and general manager of Hershey's franchise at the Hershey Company, said. "The launch of Hershey's Gold will introduce Americans to a new flavor and a new experience unlike any others before."
Anyone looking for bragging rights can head to Hershey's Chocolate World (with locations in Las Vegas or Pennsylvania) right now to snag the new flavor before its nationwide rollout.
