Story from Tech

Donald Trump Temporarily Disappeared From Twitter & The Celebration Was Loud & Brief

Madison Medeiros
Update: Twitter Government tweeted that after looking into the matter, the company has learned that a "customer support employee...did this on the employee's last day."
This unnamed person has since become somewhat of a celebrity online, with one person commenting that "Not all heroes wear capes."
Others have asked for the person's Amazon wishlist, GoFundMe account, and grocery list. If this person's going down, at least their shelves will be stocked and belly full.
This story was originally published on November 2, 2017 at 8:15 p.m. EDT.
November 2, 2017, is a day that will forever go down in history. On this day, my fellow Americans, our president briefly found himself without access to his personal Twitter account, making this country a safer place for just a few glorious minutes.
Advertisement
At first, I couldn't believe what I was seeing: Was I receiving this message in error?
Then, I noticed that thousands of people had received the same notification and proceeded to, for lack of a better phrase, collectively lose their shit.
What could have prompted the momentary disappearance? Did Twitter finally decide to act on Donald Trump's numerous Twitter violations?
After all, he has threatened nuclear action against North Korea, retweeted a video of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball, bullied and harassed a number of women, including Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski, harassed news outlets and individual reporters for doing their jobs, harassed athletes who don't agree with him, and has repeatedly singled out groups of people based on race and religion.
Both harassment and the promotion of violence are clear violations of Twitter's rules and safety policies.
Though Twitter has not responded to Refinery29's request for comment, Twitter Government released a statement that Trump's "account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."
May the universe protect that poor, doomed soul.
Unfortunately, the nation's dreams of a Twittersphere sans Trump were squashed when his account was revived.
In addition to the dread we all felt knowing that Trump could once again abuse the caps lock key and endanger our lives, people started to wonder if something more sinister was at play.
I've seen what happens to people when they return from the Upside Down, and it's not pretty. Will Byers literally became the human host for an earth-destroying, man-eating smoke monster.
Advertisement
For now, we'll just have to wait to see what kind of terrifying fresh hell awaits us. So, you know, just like every other day.
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series