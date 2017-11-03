Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017
@jack I need to very seriously tell you that the 70 seconds that Trump's twitter account went away were the happiest 70 seconds of my year.— Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 2, 2017
If only for a moment, everything seemed better.— Karlee (@KarleeKanz) November 2, 2017
Never forget 6:58 ET
The minute Trump’s Twitter was somehow down. pic.twitter.com/4OkIm1kOFO
Trump’s Twitter was down today, JUST LIKE HIS APPROVAL RATINGS pic.twitter.com/iPEacadD1e— Impeachable Trump (@ImpeachMeBigly) November 2, 2017
I'm choosing to live in the five minutes where Trump's twitter was down and nothing hurt. pic.twitter.com/nyaSYkfspd— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) November 2, 2017
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
For the briefest of moments, Donald Trump's twitter was deactivated. And there was rejoicing. Then it was reactivated, and we despaired.— Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) November 2, 2017
"Trump's twitter was reactivated before I could tweet my good gif," she yells at a radioactive slug moments before the earth is destroyed. pic.twitter.com/VscZlA3VVe— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) November 2, 2017
When someone tells you Trump's Twitter is deactivated but then it reactivates pic.twitter.com/h05CbngleU— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 2, 2017
Uh, guys? Trump's twitter is back from the upside-down. Can only imagine what it's brought back with it. May god help us all.— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017
Trump's twitter account vanishing and then reappearing moments later is the best evidence yet that the events of the past 2 years are the result of warring sects of time travellers— Nfinit (@Nfinit) November 2, 2017