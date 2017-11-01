The Red Band trailer for the the highly anticipated film I, Tonya is here, and you'll never look at Margot Robbie the same again. The actress is playing the infamous figure skater who was involved in a 1994 controversy involving Olympians Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). Tonya's (now ex) husband hired a man to injure Kerrigan's right knee, bashing it with a baton after one of the final practices before the U.S. Women's Championships. To this day, it's still disputed whether or not Tonya herself had prior knowledge of the incident, but the story is as much about that as it is about how the media treated the women following the attack — painting Tonya as the angry outsider and Nancy as the sweet victim. The latest trailer really focuses on this distinction, and Robbie plays it in the most terrifying way.
"My entire life I've been told I wouldn't amount to anything," her character says in the trailer. "But you know what? Maybe I would."
We also glimpse her in her more outlandish moments, brandishing a shotgun at her ex-husband and telling a table of judges to "suck my dick."
"America, they want someone to love," she continues. "They want someone to hate."
And while this is true, Robbie herself was quick to point out that her portrayal of Tonya leans more towards fiction than fact.
"I wanted there to be a clear distinction between the 'real' Tonya and the one I would be playing," Robbie, 27, told W Magazine. However, she really got to know her character. So much so that she's fully #TeamTonya.
"The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view," she continued. "I’m on her side 100 percent. I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn’t fit in. And I love that."
Watch the uncensored trailer below.
