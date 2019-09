The Red Band trailer for the the highly anticipated film I, Tonya is here , and you'll never look at Margot Robbie the same again. The actress is playing the infamous figure skater who was involved in a 1994 controversy involving Olympians Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). Tonya's (now ex) husband hired a man to injure Kerrigan's right knee, bashing it with a baton after one of the final practices before the U.S. Women's Championships. To this day, it's still disputed whether or not Tonya herself had prior knowledge of the incident, but the story is as much about that as it is about how the media treated the women following the attack — painting Tonya as the angry outsider and Nancy as the sweet victim. The latest trailer really focuses on this distinction, and Robbie plays it in the most terrifying way