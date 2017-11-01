The idea Dustin’s father has long been dead, explaining why no one is in mourning for Papa Henderson in either Stranger season, further helps us understand the boy’s behavior around Dart’s transformation into a killer demo-dog. After Dart murders the Henderson family pet Mews, Dustin has to act as the man of the house. He’s the one who has to call the neighbors and assure his mom the cat is going to be found. It’s all clearly a lie since Mews is ripped to shreds in Dustin’s room, but it’s the middle schooler’s job to make sure Claudia doesn’t learn of that little secret. Clearly, if the apparent single mom had found out about Mews' untimely end, she would be a wreck. Dustin and Claudia's double “I love you” exchange only adds to the feeling we’re looking at a trope tragedy of a son who knows he has to be his widow mother's strength.