Yet, on the other hand, the women of Stranger Things don’t look at parenting as such a one-sided deal. In “The Pollywog,” Eleven comes upon a loving mom (Bethany DeZelle) pushing her child on a swing. Hypothetically, this would be a good place in terms of moving the story forward for the woman to ask Eleven, “Where is your mother?” The question could easily push the tween into another emotional flashback about wanting to know who her mother is, and where she is, as a huge chunk of this season, and the installment specifically, is dedicated to solving that mystery for Eleven. Still, the mom doesn’t utter the word “mother” at all. Rather, she politely asks the telekinetic badass, who would just look like a lost little girl to anyone who doesn’t know her, “Sweetie … where are your parents?” Even this mom understands other mothers aren’t the only people who care about their kids.