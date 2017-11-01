Lana Del Rey's song "Cola" begins with the unforgettable line "My pussy tastes like Pepsi Cola." She goes on to sing "I got sweet taste for men who're older / It's always been so it's no surprise / Harvey's in the sky with diamonds / And it's making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby."
The song came out in 2012, but five years later, it's hard to listen to, not just in light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, but of the subsequent allegations that have come out against men all over the industry and beyond. Rey has has been grappling with her own feelings regarding the news and how the song has aged, and she told MTV News that she's ready to retire it from her catalogue.
"When I wrote that song I suppose I had like like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston type of character," she confirmed. "I envisioned a benevolent diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual. I thought it was funny at the time. I obviously find it really sad now, and I support the women who have come forward and think they're really brave for doing that."
Lana Del Rey reveals why she's cutting "Cola" from her live shows: https://t.co/m5rICjKGqb pic.twitter.com/6DVUgZIK0b— MTV (@MTV) November 1, 2017
When the news broke, she immediately thought back to the song and made the right decision, confirming to MTV that she would be, as host Gaby Wilson said, "retiring it from the catalogue."
"Obviously I don't feel comfortable with it now," Rey explained. "I thought of that right away."
As the list of accusers against Harvey Weinstein continues to grow, other men in the industry have also begun facing accusations. Over 200 women have accused director James Toback of sexual harassment, and just this morning, six have accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
