Warning: This post contains spoilers for the most recent seasons of both Stranger Things and Game Of Thrones.
If you're wondering how Game Of Thrones could possibly end, then look no further than Stranger Things. While the two hit shows take place in different times in different places, they do have one pretty big thing in common: other-worldly enemies that there's only one way to kill. An army of Demogorgans and an army of White Walkers aren't so different when you realize they both operate using hive minds — as in, one leader controls the whole flock. Kill the leader, and the minions will follow suit.
That's exactly what they realized during season 2 of Stranger Things, which is why Eleven and Hopper went to the lab to seal the gate: they needed to cut off the connection between the Mind Flayer and its demagorg subjects. Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) came to a similar conclusion in season 7 of Game Of Thrones after realizing that killing a White Walker led to the death of all of his wights. We end the season with the hope that killing the Night King, who created the White Walkers, would end the army once and for all.
Let's try not think about the fact that the finale of season 2 of Stranger Things proved it wasn't that easy. While Eleven closed the gate, the very last scene showed that the Mind Flayer was still looming over Hawkins, despite its connection with its subjects being severed. Perhaps season 3 of Stranger Things and season 8 of Game Of Thrones will have their respective protagonists destroy their enemies at the source, finally bringing peace to both Hawkins and Westeros. Perhaps the two shows could learn from each other when it comes to taking down their monsters. Or, perhaps, they're going to keep doing what they always do, which is what we least expect.
