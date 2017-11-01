Let's try not think about the fact that the finale of season 2 of Stranger Things proved it wasn't that easy. While Eleven closed the gate, the very last scene showed that the Mind Flayer was still looming over Hawkins, despite its connection with its subjects being severed. Perhaps season 3 of Stranger Things and season 8 of Game Of Thrones will have their respective protagonists destroy their enemies at the source, finally bringing peace to both Hawkins and Westeros. Perhaps the two shows could learn from each other when it comes to taking down their monsters. Or, perhaps, they're going to keep doing what they always do, which is what we least expect.