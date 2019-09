Want to play a game? It's called Our Favorite Stuff On Sale, and the rules are super easy. We go to a website, look through the sale pages, and pick out the *IMHO* best buys. Today's featured store is Anthropologie, and we pulled some really good goods for you. With a lot of items at 40% off, the discount is almost as good as the product. Now it's your turn: Which of these are your favorites?