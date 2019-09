There's no cure for TCS, so people see a variety of doctors to manage or accommodate their facial irregularities. Wearing glasses or contacts, hearing aids, or dental implants are all common, but many cases require several surgeries. This is something Wonder gets right. In the trailer , Auggie says he's had 27 surgeries, "to help me breathe, to see, to hear without a hearing aid." (Later in the trailer, Auggie's friend asks if he's ever considered plastic surgery, to which he says, "This is after plastic surgery. It takes a lot of work to look this good.") While that sounds like a ton for a 10-year-old, this is common, and most people with TCS will get their first surgery between the ages of 1 and 2, according to NORD