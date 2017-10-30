Engineer Fired From Apple After His Daughter's iPhone X Video Went Viral

An Apple engineer has been fired after his daughter posted a video showing off the iPhone X before its launch, Engadget.com reports.
Earlier this week, Brooke Amelia Peterson visited her dad at the Apple campus and took a video of the unreleased iPhone X. It quickly went viral and was picked up by sites like 9to5Mac and rapidly racked up views on YouTube.
The video violated Apple's policy against sharing or discussing details of a product before its release. In a new YouTube video posted by Peterson, she explained that her dad was fired specifically for allowing her to film the unreleased handset during her visit to the Apple campus.
Although Apple immediately requested that Peterson remove the video, it was too late because it went viral so quickly.
The Verge explains that, although the video appeared to be an innocent hands-on, it included footage of an iPhone X with special employee-only QR codes. Additionally, it showed a notes app that appeared to include codenames of unreleased Apple products.
In her emotional follow-up video, Peterson said that she has received a barrage of criticism and hateful comments in response to her iPhone X video. Although she emphasized that she and her father understand the decision and aren't angry at Apple, Peterson pleaded with viewers to please stop hurling abuse at her father.
A similar termination occurred at Microsoft after an employee's son posted photos of the Xbox 360 before its release.
Peterson stated that she and her family are going to be OK, but urged viewers to learn from her mistake and be vigilant about following workplace rules.
