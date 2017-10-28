According to the Associated Press, Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. after trace amounts of cocaine was found in his luggage.
Heaton was traveling to LAX to attend the Stranger Things season 2 premiere party on Thursday night. After authorities allegedly found cocaine on the actor, he was sent back to the United Kingdom. It is unclear from multiple reports of Heaton was detained or arrested.
Heaton nor his rep had made a statement about the incident at press time. "Foreign nationals may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession," said Jaime Ruiz, branch chief of strategic media engagement for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to The Hollywood Reporter. "CBP officers treat all international travelers with integrity, respect, and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security."
Despite having a few acting roles under his belt, Heaton’s breakout moment came when he played Jonathan Byers, the broody loner son of Winona Ryder’s character Joyce in Stranger Things. “I’ve never been to acting school, so I’ve never really had any formal training, but to work with someone like her — it’s kind of a bit of a master class,” he said in a W Magazine interview last year.
Fans immediately took to his onscreen charm. Some have begun rallying support for the actor on Instagram and Twitter.
“I hope you're ok... much love from the U.S. and I hope they allow you back,” wrote gabriela.o2 under Heaton’s latest Instagram photo.
Heaton also stars alongside Game of Thrones actor, Maisie Williams in The New Mutants an X-Men spinoff, set to release in April 2018.
