Taylor Swift Clearly Knows People Are Talking About Her Nude Bodysuit

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her second single "...Ready For It?" overnight, and there's been buzz about it ever since she previewed the video earlier this week. For the first time, Taylor Swift is getting a little scandalous — not just in subject matter, but in her visuals, as well. The video features two different Swifts who seem to be battling each other, but one of them stands out more than the other thanks to the fact that she pretty much looks naked.
Of course, she's not actually naked. A closer look reveals that she's mean to be a sort of Ex-Machina-inspired robot, and people can't stop talking about it.
Advertisement
Some were totally on board, writing things like, "TAYLOR SWIFT USED TO BE A VICTIM OF BODY SHAMING FOR BEING TOO SKINNY IT FEELS GOOD TO SEE HER FEELING SECURED AND PROUD OF HER BODY."
TAYLOR SWIFT USED TO BE A VICTIM OF BODY SHAMING FOR BEING TOO SKINNY IT FEELS GOOD TO SEE HER FEELING SECURED AND PROUD OF HER BODY— ☾ (@swiftchemist) October 23, 2017
And, "TAYLOR SWIFT RECLAIMING ALL THE THINGS USED AGAINST HER: SNAKES, HER BODY, HER REPUTATION AND SOMEHOW THAT IS EVERYTHING."
TAYLOR SWIFT RECLAIMING ALL THE THINGS USED AGAINST HER: SNAKES, HER BODY, HER REPUTATION AND SOMEHOW THAT IS EVERYTHING— mel (@13forevermore) October 23, 2017
But others took to Twitter to accuse her of digitally enhancing her body, and think the Taylor we saw in the video was fake.
taylor swift in that nude body suit, we all know her tiddies aint that big js ?— spüpy ian (@e_yuhn) October 27, 2017
"taylor swift in that nude body suit, we all know her tiddies aint that big js."
Oh shit..That's inst her body at all..She is so thin..That aren't her legs.— WhyRUSojealous (@YRafcKingBeatch) October 23, 2017
"Oh shit..That's inst her body at all..She is so thin..That aren't her legs."
some CGI in Taylor Swift’s new music vid, 100%. I’m confident that her naked body looks similar to mine— alex charlton (@AlexAndCharlton) October 27, 2017
"some CGI in Taylor Swift’s new music vid, 100%. I’m confident that her naked body looks similar to mine."
However, it looks like the singer might have taken to Instagram to address these comments, posting a series of photos of herself in the body suit, writing, "It truly warms my heart people had so much to say about this bodysuit."
It's not clear if she was directly responding to the criticism, but regardless, it's a good reminder that the only person in charge of her body is Taylor, and she can do with it what she wants. Plus, it's just awesome to see how the crazy effects we saw in the video get made in real life. I think I speak for everyone when I say: keep the Instagram stories coming!
Advertisement