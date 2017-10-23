The Internet Can't Handle That Taylor Swift Is Totally Nude In Her Sci-Fi Music Video

This morning, the world woke up to a series of startling videos posted to Instagram by Taylor Swift. All three seem to be the exact same and are meant to tease the official music video for her song “…Ready For It?” which will be released this Thursday night. The announcement of when we can expect the new video, however, isn’t what everyone is losing their minds over. No, Swift’s followers are much more interested in talking about the fact that she’s shown naked — well, kind of — in the videos that were posted this morning.
The teasers start with several quick flashes set to the bass thumps that open the song. The flashes show a long hallway lined with what look like robots, Taylor's face with dark eye make-up and wrapped in a black hood, and finally, a naked figure crouched on the floor of a creepy, dark warehouse. Then, as the song's post-chorus of "Baby, let the games begin" starts, we see Taylor Swift's name written in the sky among lightning, and that's when she appears fully nude.
Advertisement
In the music video preview, Taylor Swift seems to be channeling Scarlett Johansson's character from Ghost In The Shell. She's naked, but in a few of the shots, her body features cracks of blue light, making it seem like she's part woman, part machine. Clearly, there's some sort of sci-fi theme to the music video. Still, most people don't seem to really care if she's trying to be a robot or what because they're so distracted by the fact that Taylor Swift, of all people, is naked.
you know it's gonna be a good day when you wake up to naked taylor swift i was definitely not ready for it— michaela alice (@nyehfully) October 23, 2017
Was that... a naked... taylor swift... on the ready for it...MV teaser#shook— Alois Baltazar (@aloisbaltazar) October 23, 2017
OUT OF ALL THE THINGS I EXPECTED FROM THIS ERA..... TAYLOR SWIFT NAKED IN A MUSIC VIDEO IS NOT ONE OF THEM— caitlin (@sadbootyful) October 23, 2017
We're with these folks. If Taylor Swift wants to be a naked robot in her music video, we're all for it. However, there's no denying we're surprised. She's always been a sweet, somewhat vanilla pop star, who isn't exactly known for her sexuality. Clearly, this is just her most recent attempt at reinvention, and she's reminding us, once again, that the old Taylor is dead.
While the majority of Twitter is busy talking about Taylor's bod (assuming it isn't a body double), there are a few people who have pointed out some other interesting things that this video teaser might mean. Because there seems to be a larger story in the "...Ready For It?" video, some are wondering if Reputation could be a visual album. This would certainly be the time for it since visual albums are having a big moment, and Taylor Swift would never let herself be shown up by the likes of Fergie, right?
omgadhjkjgklkj as if taylor swift made a badass music video for ready for it, DOES THIS MEAN REPUTATION IS A VISUAL ALBUM OMG— raphael gomes (@raphablueberry) October 23, 2017
Another Twitter detective pointed out that the lighting motif in the "...Ready For It?" teasers could be a reference to the cover of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris' most recent album "This Is What You Came For." Surely, you remember all the drama that went down between Swift and Harris involving songwriting credits on that album. Could the lightning be Taylor's sneaky way of getting the last word on that controversy? Clearly there's a lot to unpack with this new music video, but until Thursday when it's officially released, we're guessing most people will only be discussing the nudity.
Advertisement
YES HONEY SPILL THE TEA @taylorswift13 #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/bIfS0emBqA— rePUTAtion / nov 10! (@timelesstaylor_) October 23, 2017
Advertisement