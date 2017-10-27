The popular luggage brand Away has brought back its most popular shade after thousands of people begged for its return. If you missed out on their millennial pink suitcases when they first came out, now is your chance to get one.
The pastel-colored suitcase was first released back in March as a collaboration between the smart-luggage brand and accessories brand Pop & Suki, a burgeoning business founded by Poppy Jaime and Suki Waterhouse. Both companies did not expect the response. Once released, the blush-toned suitcase sold out almost immediately.
If you've scrolled through Instagram at any point this year, you've probably seen the stuff thanks to their clever collaborations and online presence. Popular travel bloggers and influencers have snatched them up for their clean lines, lifetime guarantee, and most importantly, for the built in charger that comes in the carry-on sizes.
Away has collaborated with other brands and celebrities in the past, each with their own color scheme; however, this shade is by far the most talked about.
"When we originally launched pink, we made 2,000 suitcases and were blown away when they sold out within days," Away co-founder Steph Korey said in a statement. "Since selling out, we've had over 5,000 people over social media and email ask (/beg) us to bring back pink, and we're thrilled to have finally brought it back!" she continued.
Fans of Away spoke, and Away listened. The millennial pink suitcase, titled "blush" on their website, has returned in all four sizes. They're back just in time for the holiday season, so it's the perfect time to get one as a gift or buy one for yourself if you plan on making a trip home in the coming months.
