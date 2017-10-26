Lisa Bloom Reportedly Had Files On Rose McGowan’s Sexual History

A new article in The Daily Beast reports that lawyer Lisa Bloom, who previously advised Harvey Weinstein before resigning, offered journalist Ronan Farrow files on Rose McGowan. Farrow was the reporter who broke a number of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein in the New Yorker, and was apparently disgusted when Bloom approached him in the middle of his investigation.
"I don’t know if you’ve talked to Rose McGowan, but we have files on her and her... history," sources both inside and outside NBC told The Daily Beast. It is believed that these files were of the actresses sexual history. McGowan has been at the forefront of the movement following the allegations against Weinstein, and publicly accused the producer of raping her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.
She also has not been quiet about her distaste for Bloom. In a post on Facebook, the actress wrote that Bloom's "very name makes my stomach clench with a stressed tightness that takes my breath away."
She went on to accuse the lawyer of looking for "a shortcut to fame," writing, "Did you think of how it would affect victims to see you champion a rapist? How it felt to those you once ‘fought for,’ for them to know that you used them. You remember them right? They were the victims of assaults, women you’d previously helped."
Bloom, McGowan, and Farrow did not return Refinery29's request for comment in time for publication, but Refinery29 has previously spoken to Lisa Bloom about the backlash she received for taking the Weinstein case.
"In every case, it’s about accountability," she told us over the phone last week. "In that case, I was in it to get him to acknowledge what he did wrong. We can’t turn back the clock and get him to undo the bad behavior, but we can at least say: starting now we can acknowledge what he did wrong. I thought that was a great victory, but others did not see it that way."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
