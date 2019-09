Not to be mistaken with the saccharine chocolate liqueurs we've seen lingering after holiday parties past, alcohol retailer The Whisky Exchange describes this boozy chocolate product as a "chocolate-flavoured Spanish fortified wine made from the Tempranillo grape (more usually seen in Rioja) and infused with a luxurious chocolate essence." In other words, this "off-the-wall alternative to port" is more of a true dessert wine and less of a novelty bottle buy. And according to various onsite customer reviews , this sip is a certified smash hit. Raves reviews range from, "It's heaven in a bottle!" to, "Wow absolutely gorgeous!!!" and, "A beautifully smooth wine, perfect for those who love chocolate and/or red wine." Rubis describes the flavor as having, "notes of rich cherry and red fruit enveloped in velvety premium dark chocolate" and suggests serving it either at room temperature, chilled, or over ice. Sipping versatility doesn't end there, either, the company's Instagram page also has a handful of rich recipe recommendations — cocktails and desserts included: