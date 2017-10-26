As far as beverage trends go, last year's red wine and hot chocolate mash-up was a seasonal home run that truly couldn't be topped — that is, until now. Because what's better than whipping up a two-ingredient boozy treat recipe at home? Buying a pre-bottled one that you can simply pop open and pour. And, according to Delish, thanks to a U.K. based alcohol company called Rubis, we can now do just that.
Not to be mistaken with the saccharine chocolate liqueurs we've seen lingering after holiday parties past, alcohol retailer The Whisky Exchange describes this boozy chocolate product as a "chocolate-flavoured Spanish fortified wine made from the Tempranillo grape (more usually seen in Rioja) and infused with a luxurious chocolate essence." In other words, this "off-the-wall alternative to port" is more of a true dessert wine and less of a novelty bottle buy. And according to various onsite customer reviews, this sip is a certified smash hit. Raves reviews range from, "It's heaven in a bottle!" to, "Wow absolutely gorgeous!!!" and, "A beautifully smooth wine, perfect for those who love chocolate and/or red wine." Rubis describes the flavor as having, "notes of rich cherry and red fruit enveloped in velvety premium dark chocolate" and suggests serving it either at room temperature, chilled, or over ice. Sipping versatility doesn't end there, either, the company's Instagram page also has a handful of rich recipe recommendations — cocktails and desserts included:
Sounds sweet. The only hitch? Getting our hands on it: As Delish discovered, although the bottle is available for online purchase (with an affordable price tag of $15), international shipping and handling costs total out to over double that. So until Rubis Chocolate Wine makes its way stateside, we'll just be here sipping on last year's homemade red wine and hot chocolate trend.
