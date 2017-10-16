Comfort food season — or life as we know it — would not be complete without red wine and chocolate. And even though we've been indulging in the two side-by-side for quite some time now, it was just last October that a mash-up of the two beloved ingredients went viral in a big way. Red wine hot chocolate captivated seasonally attuned foodies everywhere not only because it was a new novelty recipe, but it's both cheap and easy to make. So now that crisp air has come back around, so has red wine hot chocolate sipping season.
Equal parts seductive and simple, all we need to hop on this blended beverage train is a bottle of red and a box of hot cocoa mix. Not to mention the method of making a mug is as easy as simmering that wine and cocoa mix with either a little milk or water in a sauce pan, pouring, parking it on the couch, and enjoying. The only real work comes from scouting out the best bottles and boxes for blending.
But no need to leave the couch, because we've already rounded up 15 red wine and hot chocolate flavor pairings ahead that you can order now to easily elevate any chilly evening in. Scroll on for the bottles and boxes that hit all the tasting notes from spicy, sweet, salty, smoky, to smooth — we even threw a few chocolate bars into the mix for any comfort food purists who still prefer to indulge in the duo separately.