Attention shoppers: there’s a totally new way to buy ice cream on aisle yum. My/Mo Moch Ice Cream is bringing it’s self-serve mochi ice cream bars to several different grocery store chains around the country, and dessert fans should be very excited.
According to a My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream press release, we'll soon start seeing these bars that are part freezer, part self-serve buffet in Wegmans, Safeway, Kroger, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Pavilions, Vons, and other stores. That means even more areas of the country will be able to experience mochi's one-of-a-kind texture and flavor with ease.
In case you're unfamiliar, mochi ice cream is a Japanese sweet treat made up of two delicious components. It's basically a little ball of ice cream surrounded by a layer pounded sticky rice. The two elements come together to make what My/Mo Mochi describes as a "handheld," "portable" treat. The best part about turning the treat into an ice cream bar is that customers are able to quickly hand-select as many mochi as they want and mix-and-match flavors.
Earlier this year, Whole Food became one of the first big grocery chains to begin setting up mochi ice cream bars in its stores. Because of the treats' delicious flavors and Instagrammable colors, the grocery store's addition quickly went viral. Now, a similar set-up, this time with My/Mo Mochi, is coming to more stores and even more Instagram feeds.
If you're one of those people who doesn't do well with too many options, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream will still offer its retail packs in the regular store freezer aisles. Each retail pack comes with six mochi ice creams, and they're available in a variety of flavors including Sweet Mango, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Double Chocolate, Green Tea, Vanilla Bean, and Ripe Strawberry. Visit My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream's website to find out where the treats and the bars are available.
