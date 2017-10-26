Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 13 Recap: The Truth

Over at Nova's house, guess who comes knocking on the door? Calvin, of course. He tells her he thought he had moved on, until he saw her. He wants to know what they can do to stop trying to fight the love between them and admits that he always did everything everyone else wanted him to do — get married, have kids — but being with Nova was the first time he was ever really able to be himself. She is his choice, he says. And he loves her. "For you I'm freedom," she tells him. "But for me, you're prison. I can't be all of myself with you. I can't fight for my people all day and then come home and have to explain it. I can't cry over brothers slain by cops and no one ever pays, and then come home to a cop." And just like that, Nova is saying goodbye to another man. In both instances, it seems like she's putting her passion and her fight for her people above finding love. I hope she doesn't one day regret that.