Whether you hate them or love them, Pumpkin Spice Lattes will go down in history as a memorable beverage mascot for fall — because when it comes down to it, they are undeniably festive and fun. So if loving a novelty sip is basic, then bring it on! We'll continue to sip, snap, and share our PSLs each autumn, no matter how extra it may make us look. And to kick-off our unashamed celebration of this seasonal sip, we've rounded up 20 Instagrams showcasing the drink doing what it does best: having a basic ball all fall long. Scroll on to see the essential seasonal shots of sweater and scarf-clad PSLs doing it all, from hiking in the fall foliage, pumpkin picking, dressing up for Halloween, and even hanging with a costumed cat.