Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte may be considered by some to be a #basic beverage. But, regardless of what the haters have to say, this seasonal brew has carved out an iconic place for itself in food trend history — and that fact deserves respect. Since it first debuted in the early 2000s, the sweet, spiced drink's popularity has lost little to no steam; it remains a cult favorite each returning year. It's even gone so far as to grow a social media life of its own with The Real PSL Twitter and Instagram accounts — boasting a combined following of over 150k. For a seasonal drink, that's pretty damn impressive.
Whether you hate them or love them, Pumpkin Spice Lattes will go down in history as a memorable beverage mascot for fall — because when it comes down to it, they are undeniably festive and fun. So if loving a novelty sip is basic, then bring it on! We'll continue to sip, snap, and share our PSLs each autumn, no matter how extra it may make us look. And to kick-off our unashamed celebration of this seasonal sip, we've rounded up 20 Instagrams showcasing the drink doing what it does best: having a basic ball all fall long. Scroll on to see the essential seasonal shots of sweater and scarf-clad PSLs doing it all, from hiking in the fall foliage, pumpkin picking, dressing up for Halloween, and even hanging with a costumed cat.