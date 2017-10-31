What It's Like Being A Black Woman On A 36-Hour Power Networking Trip

It was, indeed, like we'd been automatically drawn to one another. That in itself became a conversation about power, because there we were at a women's-only networking event, but even when we were focused on our woman-ness, we had no choice but to focus on our Black woman-ness, too. This group-within-a-group had lengthy conversations about everything from hair products (obviously) to the joys of hiring other Black women, because that's the only way we end up in positions of power — by looking out for our own. We also touched on the fact that, as minorities, we find conversations about salary negotiating even harder than they might be for white women, because we already have to work twice as hard to get to where we want to be.